Visions of Europe

From one of the most popular series on public television, these stunning productions provide the ultimate in armchair travel. Shot in high definition from a helicopter-mounted camera, even familiar sites take on a whole new dimension. Informative narratives and soundtracks of classical, popular, and traditional music complement the views. Take an emotional visit to your family’s homeland, revisit favorite sites, or take the trip of a lifetime without leaving home--whatever your inspiration, you’ll never have a better view.