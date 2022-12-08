Not Available

The "VISITING" series takes us to the many diverse neighborhoods of Southern California, and introduces us to the people who live there. "VISITING" has captured the spirit of the Southland with episodes ranging from a look at how menudo is made to the celebration surrounding the rededication of Angeles Flight. LA Times critic Howard Rosenberg calls Huell's style, "Intimate,magnificently unslick, utterly charming, and absolutely irresistible." Viewers agree, and VISITING With HUELL HOWSER continues to be one of the most popular programs on KCET - PBS Los Angeles.