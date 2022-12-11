Not Available

Vive La Famille is a Mediacorp TV Channel 8 Singapore Chinese drama serial that revolves aroung a big family that faces many problems which other Singaporean families may also face, such as expenses on giving birth to a child, staying with their in-laws, etc. There are 2 parts of the show and were aired in 2002 and 2003 respectively. The cast for Part 1 includes mostly veteran actors such as Chen Shucheng, Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren, Zheng Geping, Lin Meijiao, Chen Huihui, San Yow, Richard Low and Li Yinzhu. Due to the popularity of the series, a sitcom spin-off-cum-sequel A Toast of Love was produced and aired in October 2003. It stars original cast members Richard Low, Hong Huifang, Lin Meijiao and Chen Huihui in their original roles as well as Dasmond Koh, Rui En and other artistes as guest stars.