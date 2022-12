Not Available

Viver a Vida is a Brazilian telenovela, broadcast by Rede Globo at 9 P.M. It is written by Manoel Carlos in collaboration with Ângela Chaves, Cláudia Lage, Daisy Chaves, Juliana Perez and Maria Carolina. The telenovela is directed by Teresa Lamprey, Frederico Mayrink, Luciano Sabino, Leonardo Nogueira, Adriano Mello and Maria José Rodrigues. It is directed by Jayme Monjardim and Fabrício Mamberti. The telenovela premiered on September 14, 2009, replacing Caminho das Índias. Viver a Vida has Alinne Moraes, Lília Cabral, Paloma Bernardi and Mateus Solano as protagonists along with José Mayer and Taís Araújo. It also has Thiago Lacerda and Bárbara Paz as co-stars and Klara Castanho and Giovanna Antonelli co adjuvant interpret the characters pricipais.