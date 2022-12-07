Vlak dětství a naděje

Not Available

"Don't you worry! I'm sturdy against tragic life!" By this winged words puts herself in courage former bath cooky of the 1st class Anna Urbanová, otherwise genial and honest woman of ample figure with a tender and sensible heart. Herself and even more little Věrka. A girl, that she adopted, and also her father which is her helpmate, otherwise post-office clerk of subtle growth but big and brave spirit, Josef Pumplmě. Plucking up courage is really needed because there are years 1937-1939 and there are war clouds above Europe and in the place, where the family lives, steel pincers of Nazism are trying to strangle already truncated republic and tear off what's valued most - the home. And so the heroes of this series are forced to leave their home in North-Moravian borderland and depart with the last train from Frývaldov. A train for which there is no return.