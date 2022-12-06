VODO Films

Not Available

VODO is founded by Jamie King, one of the figures behind STEAL THIS FILM (www.stealthisfilm.com). VODO brings filmmakers together with the distribution power of the filesharing community. It aims to offer fresh, quality films on a free-to-share basis, promoted and distributed through a 'coalition' of filesharing partners that includes big names like The Pirate Bay, Mininova, Miro, TorrentFreak,Isohunt, Plube, OneDDL Vuze and and Frostwire, amongst many others. 'Together, the filesharing community has a distribution capacity that rivals and even exceeds that of the mainstream media,' says Jamie King. 'VODO aims to leverage that power for the benefit of filmmakers and other creators. By sharing films freely through the most popular and fastest growing filesharing sites, we're building audiences in the hundreds of thousands for artists. That has material value for these filmmakers, through raised profile, donations and marketing. It's a win-win situation and it's the future of distributing media after copyright.' Followers of release groups like aXXo will be familiar with the model. But VODO is a release group with a twist. Not only are artists voluntarily sharing: downloaders can choose to make voluntary donations to creators. VODO lets creators manage their own donation links, with all donations going directly to the filmmaker. Regular supporters of the VODO project will receive access to all the films being considered for release. VODO aims to release at least one film per month during the rest of 2009 and 2010. Forthcoming titles include the premiere of 'In Guantanamo', a documentary by first-time director David Miller that provides unprecedented access to the Guantanmo prison camps - but King says that fiction titles, animation and shorts will also be on the distribution list. 'During 2010 VODO will build out a series of revenue opportunities for its creators, with the free-to-share model at their core,' he explains.