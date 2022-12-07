Voetbalvrouwen

Not Available

Arjen Duivendrecht coaches football-club Heros who are determined to regain the top spot. The arrival of centre-player Danny Doornbos ensures new positions for Italo Ferrero and the seasoned Jeffrey Woesthof. When Arjen's secret life as a transvestite gets media exposure he loses his credibility and commits suicide, unaware that he has a teenage-daughter (Jamie) on the account of stolen sperm. His replacement Harry Reitsema is immediately installed and fails to win the players' hearts, dragging the fab four to the sidelines. Reitsema soon dies in a car crash. Italo, who was dismissed as "a disturbing force" is only "glad to see that moron go". For the time being, Jeffrey operates as assistant coach. Renske, Danny's longtime-girlfriend, is not in for a treat upon arrival; her privates hit the frontpage (captioned 'Eros' New Recruits'), the Doornbos-mansion turns out to have played host to a murder, and to make matters worse someone has installed cameras; could it be the neighbour (a martial arts practiser hiding behind a geeky image) ? No, it's their stylist, a straight man hiding behind a gay image. Renske works with, to put it in her own words, mentally restricted children, but loses her job because her colleagues reckon that she's getting too glamourous. Strange, cause of all the four women Renske is the least inclined to such a lifestyle. On her stag night she gets laid by a Chippendale, a move she immediately regrets and only comes clean about days after her televised marriage. Danny suggests that Renske has been raped. Liz is married to Arjen; they live at a farmhouse and have an English-speaking employee (Damian, played by Goede tijden, slechte tijden actor Mark van Eeuwen). After 20 years of playing second fiddle to her husband she reckons it's time to turn the tables and relocate to Spain. Her dream gets shattered after Arjen's suicide. Solange, Italo's girlfriend, wants to have a career of her own but she's treated like a slave; she retaliates by stitching Dolce & Gabbana labels onto cut-price underwear and spiking his smoothies with tranquillizers. Italo's response; confiscating her passport on the eve of a trip to Milan with Melanie. Fed up with this male chauvinist behaviour Solange walks out but returns after getting proposed; she says yes on condition that she gets treated like a lady, career and bank account included. Melanie Woesthof is Jeffrey's wife; she mothers his second-born son and co-hosts a shownews-programme. The first episode sees bodylifted bleach-blonde Mel receiving bad news, she gets sacked for being too old. When Jeffrey is up for a transfer to Bahrain she covers the stairs in soap because her lifestyle doesn't fit in a country where women are excpected to walk the streets in veils and burkas. Disgusted with the men being relegated to less than a supporting role, Mel hatches a plot with Renske and Solange to rule out Harry Reitsema. The threesome are caught celebrating his death and during an apperarance on a TV-show they're confronted with the upcoming coverstory of a gossip-zine.