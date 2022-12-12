Voglia di Cantare

Not Available

Paolo Fontana (Gianni Morandi) is a singer whose career is slowly dying and he is struggling to relaunch. His love life is also a complete chaos: his wife left him, taking his son Luca (Marco Vivio) with her, and he embarks on a new relationship - initially only for advertising purposes - with María Carrera. Later Luca falls ill, and Paolo and his wife reunite. After the recovery of the child, Paolo is convinced that the worst is over: spurred on by his family, he feels ready to return to the scene. In this way he manages - albeit with difficulty and with the help of his wife - to convince a record company to organize a concert for him, where he will present himself immediately interpreting a new song with an autobiographical background (Uno su mille, in the story composed by the boyfriend of Paolo's sister) . The audience, a little skeptical at the beginning later gives him a long round of applause.