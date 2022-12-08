Voices of Civil Rights

Not Available

A time of compassion and heroism countered by hate and violence, it took the courage of individuals like Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King Jr. to lead a nation toward its rightful destiny. Fueled the inequalities born out of centuries of racial injustice, countless others joined the cause - their stories and perspectives on those trying times are detailed in this collection from History. Note: History Channel initially labeled this as part of 'Save our History' then later packed this episode with 3 others and started to sell the set of four as "Full Frame" http://www.walmart.com/ip/3511646 White the description is lacking you can see the run-time of 243min.