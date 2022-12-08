Volgens Robert

Not Available

This contemporary tragicomedy shows general practitioner Robert Finkelstein, handling his midlife crisis. He is being kicked out of the house by his wife (also his professional assistent for the past 25 year). Doctor Fink is on his own now. You'll witness the struggle of a man who is expelled from his well organized, protected life and has to rediscover the world. Free, yet uncertain; energetic and hurt, Robert struggles through his identity crisis. A crisis he will never really grow out of, but merely changes each time caused by the meddling of his ex wife, the attention of a young, unpredictable lover, his demanding patients, and last but not least by his psychotherapist, with whom he shares every step in his new life.