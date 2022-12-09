Not Available

Voltron: Legendary Defender

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

For millennia, the evil Galra Empire has plagued the universe by conquering planets and destroying their inhabitants. The only known threat to the empire's power and plans, is the legendary "Defender of the Universe" Voltron, a 100 meter tall robot warrior composed of five lion mechas whose whereabouts are presumed to be unknown. The Galra Empire's path of conquest and search for Voltron has led them to Earth's solar system. A group of space pilots-Shiro, Keith, Lance, Pidge, and Hunk-discover the blue lion and immediately get swept up into the Galran War. They meet Princess Allura, become the next Paladins, and reunite the five lions to form Voltron and free the universe from the Galra Empire.

Cast

Jeremy ShadaLance (voice)
Tyler LabineHunk (voice)
Bex Taylor-KlausPidge Gunderson / Katie Holt (voice)
Steven YeunKeith (voice)
Rhys DarbyCoran (voice)
Josh KeatonTakashi "Shiro" Shirohane (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

26 More Images