Not Available

From days of long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes a legend. The legend of Voltron! A mighty robot. Loved by good, feared by evil. As Voltron's legend grew, peace settled across the galaxy. But then the evil Prince Lotor escaped from his prison in deep space. He formed a secret alliance with Haggar, mistress of dark magic, and together they summoned awesome forces of fear and destruction. Threatened the universe with new, horrible menaces. Voltron was needed once again. Now comes the story of a super force of space explorers. Specially trained and sent by the highest echelon of the Galaxy Alliance to bring back Voltron. This is Voltron: The Third Dimension.