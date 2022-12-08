Not Available

Voogie's Angel takes place in the not-too distant year of 2020, where humanity is on the losing side of a war against a sinister alien race known as the extraterrestrial Space Emigrants. Humanity is forced to live in underwater cities and mankind's defenses are quickly overwhelmed by the aliens' more advanced technology. A Century has passed since humanity was placed underfoot by the Space Emigrants, and the remnants of humanity has planned an offensive to take back their planet. Their hopes are placed on four cybernetically enhanced girls: Voogie, Rebecca, Merrybell, and Shiori. Together they use the latest weaponry to carry out guerilla attacks on the alien enemy and ultimately take back the planet Earth.