Have you ever wondered what it would be like to leave Earth? To lose sight of our home planet and go where no human has gone before? What strange sights await you? What dangers must you avoid? As dawn breaks on a new age of manned space flight and we head back to the moon and this time beyond, 'Voyage to the Planets' offers you a ringside seat to the splendors of the Solar System - an essential tour guide to whole new worlds of possibility. Blast off with Voyage to the Planets: a 6 x 55 minute formatted documentary series with a parallel online experience exploring the pleasures and pitfalls of visiting the very alien planets of our own Solar System.