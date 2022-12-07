Voyage to The Planets and Beyond

Not Available

Join an international team of astronauts for a fictitious journey to the outer reaches of the solar system. Comprised of five astronauts from the world's leading, space-faring nations, the crew embarks on a six-year journey to Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto and the deadliest body in the solar system: the Sun. Using modern-day science, the crew demonstrates just how such a voyage might be possible and how future astronauts might survive the rigors of long-range spaceflight.