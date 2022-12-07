Not Available

Saban Entertainment's other "action fighting kid show." This show was made during the whole Power Rangers franchise. Part of the whole Saban Entertainment using original Japanese footage (like Super Sentai series that is used for Power Rangers) and occasionaly make their own footage. Ryan Steele was based on Metalder and Shaider. JB Reese and Kaitlin Star was based on Spielban. V.R. Troopers stars Brad Hawkins, as Ryan Steele, the gorgeous Sarah Brown as Kaitlin, and Michael Bacon as J.B.; Three teenagers selected to save the world from the evil Grimlord. They must use "Virtual Reality" to stop them before they create havoc around the world. Theme goes: Countdown Patrol Four, Three, Two, One We Are, We Are VR, We Are, We Are VR, We Are, We Are VR, We Are, We Are VR! Troopers Three (go!), Virtual Reality Troopers Three (go!), Virtual Reality Troopers Three (go!), Virtual Reality Troopers Three (go!), Virtual Reality Four, Three, Two, One We Are, W