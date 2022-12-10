Not Available

VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire is a Japanese anime, and manga television series, sequel to 1990s NG Knight Lamune & 40. The character designer for the series was Tsukasa Kotobuki, noted for Saber Marionette. The show lasted for 26 episodes; the story of which follows the adventures of "Lamunedo" the son of Lamune. The main mecha of the series, Kaizer Fire, was featured in the 2011 video game Another Century's Episode Portable noted as being the only true super robot in the otherwise real robot cast.