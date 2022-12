Not Available

From 16 February, Lidewij Nuitten (known as a reporter of 'Everyone Famous', including with the column 'My street') will take the One viewers on a special search for her very first childhood sweetheart. In the early 2000s she fell in love with young Mark, and now she wonders what became of him. The result can be seen in a three-part documentary series in which Lidewij takes off with the camera on her shoulder to find her Mark again after twenty years.