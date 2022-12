Not Available

Wabbit—A Looney Tunes Production (stylized as Wabbit. A Looney Tunes Production) is an American animated television series from Warner Bros. Animation.In this series, the Looney Tunes leaves the sitcom world and return to their slapstick-comedy roots. Each episode of Wabbit contains four shorts, starring Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes as the main character.