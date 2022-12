Not Available

Noboru and Toru are two brothers that have grown away from their family's' secret. The fact that their family can use the Water ki and can ward off demons. But when a demon is after Torus' life, in order for the family to keep him safe they need to awaken the fox-spirit Kūgen. Kūgen will not help for the sake of the family but only for the sake of the children's late mother.