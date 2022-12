Not Available

The plot starts with the arrival to Buenos Aires of football player Cristian Flores, who is bent on getting married with his girlfrend, Marga Molinari. He was suspected of murdering Cappa, a rival player in Europe, and the police starts to investigate him. Police investigator Laura Posse, to pursue a further investigation, goes undercover as a "botinera" "argentinean slang for "WAGs") who tries to get his attention in order to uncover the truth behind the murder.