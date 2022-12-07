Wainwright's Coast to Coast Walk

Not Available

Eric Robson joins the master fellwalker and shares the highlights of his 190 mile walk from St. Bees Head in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay on the North Yorkshire coast. This classic, but unofficial, long distance was devised by Alfred Wainwright in 1972 and traversed what he described as "the grandest territory in the North of England". Two thirds of the route life within three National Parks and today AW's achievement is regarded by discerning walkings as the finest long distance walk in Britain, with a huge popularity worldwide.