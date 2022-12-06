Not Available

Welcome to the Wait Till Your Father Gets Home guide at TV Tome. Wait Till Your Father Gets Home chronicles the lives of the Boyles, your average 1970's American family. Harry Boyle, the father, owns a restaurant supply company. His wife Irma portrays the typical housewife, with an occasional independent flare. Harry and Irma have three children: Chet, Alice, and Jamie. Chet, who is 22, is a college dropout, who spends most of his time sleeping. Alice is a rather robust 16-year-old, who teams up with her mother, to display the independence of women, in the 70's. Jamie is the Capitalist of the family, even though he is only 9. The show is set in the suburbs of Los Angeles, on Elm Street, to be precise. During the 1973 season, the show was host to many celebrity voices, including: Don Knotts, Phyllis Diller, Maude, and many more. The reason for this was that many of these guests were carried over from The New Scooby-Doo Movies, which was recording at the time. Accordi