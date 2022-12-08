Not Available

Wakamonotachi 2014

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A remake of the highly successful 1966 Fuji TV drama of 'The Youngsters', 'All About My Siblings' will celebrate the broadcaster's 55th Anniversary! Five siblings struggle to live together after their parents have passed away. Arguments are a norm, and each have their own problems with studying, finding a job, marriage, etc. But no matter how dysfunctional their family can be, blood is thicker than water and the ties that bind will keep them together through thick and thin.

Cast

Satoshi TsumabukiAsahi Sato
EitaSatoru Sato
Hikari MitsushimaHikari Sato
Tasuku EmotoHaru Sato
Shuhei NomuraTadashi Sato
Yu AoiAzusa Sawabe

View Full Cast >

Images