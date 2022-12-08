Wakamonotachi 2014

Not Available

A remake of the highly successful 1966 Fuji TV drama of 'The Youngsters', 'All About My Siblings' will celebrate the broadcaster's 55th Anniversary! Five siblings struggle to live together after their parents have passed away. Arguments are a norm, and each have their own problems with studying, finding a job, marriage, etc. But no matter how dysfunctional their family can be, blood is thicker than water and the ties that bind will keep them together through thick and thin.