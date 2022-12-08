Wake, Rattle & Roll

Not Available

Wake, Rattle, and Roll (retitled Jump, Rattle, and Roll when it aired on Disney Channel on weekday afternoons in 1991 was a live-action/animated television show produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions and premiering in the fall of 1990. The series was about a boy named Sam Baxter (R.J. Williams) and his robot D.E.C.K.S. (voiced by Rob Paulsen; built from old audio/video equipment and a Sony U-Matic videotape head; an acronym for Digital Electronic Cassette-Headed Kinematic System) and their adventures in the basement, which has a time machine that can bring back historical figures.After a short live-action skit, D.E.C.K.S. would turn on the television screen on his torso and display an animated short. There are two new Hanna-Barbera series made exclusively for this program. The Fender Bender 500 and Monster Tails.