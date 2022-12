Not Available

Nat Sirsukmaha-anand, M.D. is a neurologist who not only treats his patients’ physical disorders, but their love lives as well. Follow along with his case studies on various women with differing backgrounds and personalities, who all have one thing in common... a dire need for romance. One wild night, after spilling secrets about their past failures with the same man they all had been fawning over, the ladies make a bet to see who will marry first.