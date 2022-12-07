Wales and the History of the World

Not Available

For such a small country population wise, the people of Wales have had a remarkable impact on world history - in the way we travel, the way we shop, and even in the way we do our sums. Conversely, the rest of the world has impacted on Wales, through wars, through immigration, bringing a host of new ideas and new philosophies. Eddie Butler reveals a remarkable record of that interaction, unravelling some of the stories about the things left behind by such events, things that have been collected in museums across Wales.