Wales: Land of the Wild tells the story of the country's wildlife across twelve dramatic months. The series follows some of Wales's most iconic and charismatic animals from ked kites to grey seals across the year, and in doing so we ll come to know and understand the dynamic forces that influence wildlife in this beautiful country. Each episode captures the moments most associated with that time of year: birth and regeneration in the spring months, growing up and forging a new life across the summer, preparing for the change in autumn and then surviving the winter.