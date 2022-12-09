Not Available

Walking home at 8am from a crazy night out has been a staple on college campuses for decades right up there with football games and all-nighters. Kellyann Wargo, an enterprising University of Michigan graduate, took this collegiate tradition and turned it into a buzz-worthy business, The Walk of Shame Shuttle. Inside her car, cameras capture her real life clients and their hilarious stories. Kellyann's business plan is simple. If you call her the morning after, she'll pick you up, give you bottled water and drive you anywhere in Ann Arbor for $5 with no judgment and a complimentary high five. It's the cheapest therapy session you will ever have in your life.