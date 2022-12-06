Not Available

Walker, Texas Ranger

  • Drama

Modern-day Texas Ranger, Cordell Walker's independent crime-solving methods have their roots in the rugged traditions of the Old West. Walker's closest friend is former Ranger, C.D. Parker, who retired after a knee injury, and now owns "C.D.'s," a Country/Western saloon/restaurant. Rookie Ranger, James "Jimmy" Trivette is an ex-football player who bases his crime-solving methods on reason and uses computers and cellular phones. Alex Cahill is the Assistant DA who shares a mutual attraction with Walker, but often disagrees with his unorthodox approach to law enforcement.

Cast

Chuck NorrisCordell Walker
Clarence Gilyard Jr.Jimmy Trivette
Sheree J. WilsonAlex Cahill
Noble WillinghamC.D. Parker
Judson MillsFrancis Gage
Nia PeeplesSydney Cooke

