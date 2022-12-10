Walking With C.S. Lewis

Not Available

In this 10-segment video series filmed on-location in beautiful Oxford, England, individuals and small groups alike will walk through the life, writings, and impact of beloved author C. S. Lewis. This series, bundled with a companion guide and discussion leader's guide, is ideal for gaining insight into Lewis's works and paints an engaging portrait of the man whose ideas have shaped the thought and faith of millions of readers. You'll visit historic sites from Lewis's life, study sixteen of his most beloved books, and hear the story of how Lewis's writings have impacted Tony Ash's own life and faith.