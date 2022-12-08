Not Available

Walkure Romanze

  • Animation
  • Sport

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

8-Bit

The story centers around Takahiro Mizuno, a student training to be a begleiter (knight's assistant) at an academy where aspiring knights joust. He himself had come to this academy to train as a knight, after becoming the unrivaled junior champion in his own home country. However, an injury in a tournament's finals forced him to withdraw. Instead, he decides to be a begleiter to one of the academy's maiden knights and help her win.

Cast

Seiichiro YamashitaTakahiro Mizuno (voice)
Ai ShimizuMio Kisaki (voice)
Kei MizusawaCelia Cumani Aintree (voice)
Eriko NakamuraNoel Marres Ascot (voice)
Hiroko TaguchiLisa Eostre (voice)
Hitomi NabatameAkane Ryuuzouji (voice)

