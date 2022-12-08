Walkure Romanze

The story centers around Takahiro Mizuno, a student training to be a begleiter (knight's assistant) at an academy where aspiring knights joust. He himself had come to this academy to train as a knight, after becoming the unrivaled junior champion in his own home country. However, an injury in a tournament's finals forced him to withdraw. Instead, he decides to be a begleiter to one of the academy's maiden knights and help her win.
|Seiichiro Yamashita
|Takahiro Mizuno (voice)
|Ai Shimizu
|Mio Kisaki (voice)
|Kei Mizusawa
|Celia Cumani Aintree (voice)
|Eriko Nakamura
|Noel Marres Ascot (voice)
|Hiroko Taguchi
|Lisa Eostre (voice)
|Hitomi Nabatame
|Akane Ryuuzouji (voice)
