This drama follows Inspector Kurt Wallander—a middle-aged everyman—as he struggles against a rising tide of violence in the apparently sleepy backwaters in and around Ystad in Skane, southern Sweden. Based on the international best-selling books by Henning Mankell. The suite consists of five films and four television miniseries which ran from 1995 to 2007, starring Rolf Lassgård as Wallander.