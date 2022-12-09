Not Available

WandaVision

  • Action
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer, the new series debuts exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021.

Cast

Elizabeth OlsenWanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Paul BettanyVision
Aaron Taylor-JohnsonPietro Maximoff / Quicksilver
James SpaderUltron (voice)
Teyonah ParrisMonica Rambeau / Geraldine
Randall ParkJimmy Woo

