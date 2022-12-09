Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

Not Available

Once upon a time, there was a witch named Elaina. Inspired by her favorite book, Elaina ventures out to see the world she's read so much about. Like a leaf on the wind, she travels from one country to another, looking to sate her inquisitiveness and searching for new experiences. Exploration and curiosity drive her journey. She's confronted by humanity in all its forms, whether strange, bizarre, or emotional and with each meeting, Elaina would become a small part of their story, and her own world would get a little bit bigger.