Wanna bet, that..?

Wetten, dass..? was a long-running German-language entertainment television show. It is the most successful Saturday television show in Europe. Its format was the basis for the British show You Bet! and the American show Wanna Bet?. The shows were broadcast live six to seven times a year from different cities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. There have also been seven open-air summer shows, broadcast from Amphitheatre Xanten, Plaça de Toros de Palma de Mallorca, Disneyland Paris, Waldbühne Berlin, and Aspendos Roman Theatre. Each of the shows, which were shown without commercial interruption, were usually scheduled to last for about two hours, but it was not uncommon for a show to run as much as 45 minutes longer.