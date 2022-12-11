Not Available

Maxine never made it to the big time as part of girl group Variety, but is still desperately trying to cling on to her dream as the (failing) music manager for teenage pop group Sweet Gyal. However Maxine finds herself in crisis when, fed up of her trying to live vicariously through them and her embarrassing attempts to get them a record deal, Sweet Gyal threaten to drop her. But Maxine has come up with a plan. A come back. This time bigger, bolder and, well... older. Who cares about a hip young girl group anyway?! What the world is really missing is Mum Pop.