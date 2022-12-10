Not Available

Unfortunately, his internship has led to nothing, so he is looking for success elsewhere. Olly applies for a job at Video King, a small start-up that tries to become a successful player on the net. A team with big dreams, but the wrong approach. When Mike, the boss, sees on Olly's resume that he has worked at 'Thuis', at Ketnet, at Sporza, at VRT NWS, at MNM… he thinks: this is the man who can do everything. The ideal man for online video, because online… anything is possible. Thus, Olly ends up with a gang of wannabes who excel in incompetence, but survives thanks to their friendship.