Not Available

Wanted

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The harsh, unforgiving streets of Los Angeles are the scene of TNT's dramatic series WANTED, a gritty, edgy crime thriller that follows a specialized team of law enforcement officers as they track down the city's 100 most wanted criminals. WANTED is a pumping, stylistic, no-holds-barred look at an elite team of crime fighters from various federal and local law enforcement agencies as they track down the city's 100 most wanted fugitives.

Cast

Gary Cole
Ryan Hurst
Benjamín Benítez
Alex Fernandez
Rashida JonesDetective Carla Merced
Lee Tergesen

View Full Cast >

Images