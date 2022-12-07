Not Available

The harsh, unforgiving streets of Los Angeles are the scene of TNT's dramatic series WANTED, a gritty, edgy crime thriller that follows a specialized team of law enforcement officers as they track down the city's 100 most wanted criminals. WANTED is a pumping, stylistic, no-holds-barred look at an elite team of crime fighters from various federal and local law enforcement agencies as they track down the city's 100 most wanted fugitives.