Wanted: A Very Personal Assistant

Two-part documentary in which four young ambitious disabled people are cared for by unemployed people their own age. There are currently around 300,000 young disabled people in the UK who rely on carers for their daily needs. For many of these ambitious young people, finding the right carer is the difference between achieving their ambitions or a life unfulfilled. But as a young disabled person in Britain your options are limited, as the majority of people working in care are over 40 years old. But with three quarters of a million young people under 24 currently looking for work, could the solution being staring us in the face? This groundbreaking series explores what happens when four young ambitious disabled people put all their care needs in the hands of unemployed people their own age. But there's a catch - to ensure applicants come with an open mind, the exact nature of the job and the employer's disabilities aren't revealed until the final job interview. Will seeing the world from a different point of view help break down preconceptions of disability and unemployment? Could challenging shared experiences lead to lasting friendships and even a rewarding new career?