Wanted (AU)

Not Available

Sandra Sully and Matt Doran present Wanted. Produced by Cordell Jigsaw Zapruder (CJZ) and filmed live in Network Ten’s Sydney studio, Wanted will work with the Australian public and police to help solve major crimes and bring offenders to justice. The series will employ a broad range of social media to encourage the public to help solve crimes, with viewers being encouraged to provide immediate information anonymously that could prove a vital lead. Fronted by one of Australia’s most respected news presenters, Sandra Sully, and TEN News presenter and former crime reporter Matt Doran, Wanted will cover all types of unsolved crime, from cold-case murders to major assault, missing persons, sex crimes, cybercrime, scams and criminals on the run. Wanted brings together a crack team of crime specialists including forensic anthropologist Dr Xanthe Mallett and experienced investigative crime reporter Neil Mercer. Highly decorated former Detective Superintendent Terry Dalton will also report, bringing a wealth of experience from over 30 years in the field with NSW Police. Working closely with Australian police forces, Wanted will be grounded in first-class journalism and good storytelling. Contemporary, innovative and compelling, Wanted will boast up-to-the minute appeals, dramatised reconstructions and expert insights on keeping safe.