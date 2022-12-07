Not Available

War of 1812 (1999) is a four-part documentary series that brings to life an extraordinary, but not well understood, conflict that decided the fate of North America, confirmed the creation of Canada, and annihilated for all time the dream of an independent Native nation. The War of 1812 was the war that sealed the destiny of North America. A war unlike any other, it was fought with tomahawks and bayonets amid swarms of black flies in forest clearings and mosquito-infested swamps. Armies lined up 60 feet apart on grassy fields and fired deadly point blank volleys at each other. War canoes travelled 1000 miles in ten days along endless waterways. Enormous frigate ships hurled canonballs at one another on the Great Lakes. This four-part series brings the War of 1812 to life with actors speaking the participants own words from journals, letters and diary excerpts. Spectacular re-enactment of major land and naval battles, and the use of compelling war-time art provide the extra touch of visual accuracy. .