War Of In-Laws 2

Not Available

Magazine editor-in-chief Gwo Bik/Ophelia (Liza Wang) will never save face for her superiors, nor will she come to the defense of her subordinates. She shows no mercy to her enemies and does everything she can to keep her son Gwo Dak/ Kyle (Bosco Wong) under her thumb. She is an iron lady who can't afford to lose anything. As she is still full of confidence that she can determine her son's future life, a plain, geeky-looking girl named Chow Lai-Man (Myolie Wu) has already managed to become the wife of Dak. Later Man resigns from the police force and chooses to work as a magazine journalist, thus leading to even more conflicts between her and Bik. Not long after, Bik is dragged into a scandal and gets framed by her assistant Ko Ga-Bo/ Coco (Joyce Tang), which causes her to lose her place all of a sudden. Facing a dramatic career slump and her deteriorating relationship with her son and daughter-in-law, Bik moves to the outlying islands on her own. There she meets a new man in her life, the knowledgeable and talented Pat Ping-Fan (Benz Hui) who was once a convict. From Fan, Bik has learnt how to reflect on herself and let go of the past. As everything seems to be going fine, Man discovers that there is a conspiracy going on and that the magazine she is working for is in danger of falling apart.