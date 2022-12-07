War of In-Laws

Not Available

Princess Seuk Lan (Liza Wang) has been spoiled her entire life. For over forty years, she has always had her way, and she expects only the best from everything and everyone around her. When it comes time for her son Mao Chun (Bosco Wong) to get married, naturally Seuk Lan can accept only the best daughter-in-law there is, even if she has to employ some underhanded tricks to steal the candidate from another family. A turn of fate and some mistaken identity, however, brings bandit's daughter Tian Lik (Myolie Wu) into her household. Seuk Lan has endless complaints about this unsatisfactory daughter-in-law, but Tian Lik isn't about to back down so easily either. A war is brewing in the manor, and Mao Chun is stuck in the middle.