War of Money (2015)

Shiraishi Tomio graduated from Tokyo University and works for a foreign securities firm. He has a beautiful fiancee, Aoike Kozue, and life has been smooth sailing. However, one day, his father Takao commits suicide, leaving behind a lot of debts. As the joint guarantor, all of Tomio's savings are spent on paying off the debts. In addition, he is pursued by moneylenders. He loses everything. His money, job and fiancee … and becomes homeless. The path he chooses is that of the moneylenders who drove him to the very bottom. He ends up going to work for Akamatsu Daisuke who runs Akamatsu Finance. Akamatsu Finance looks like a normal company on the outside, but lends money at high interest rates behind the scenes. Tomio wants to regain everything that he and his father lost in their lives because of money, with money. Deciding that he will endure any kind of hardship for the sake of money, Tomio goes to great lengths to do whatever it takes to achieve his aims, even the illegal. He meets Konno Mio, the daughter of his debt-ridden high school teacher. She makes him realise before he is aware of it, that he has been obsessed with money, and special feelings start to blossom between the two of them. Furthermore, Tomio's former girlfriend, Kozue, who has complicated love-hate feelings for him shows up again. The three soon develop a complex romantic relationship. Faced with the truth of his father's death, Tomio plots a heroic revenge. But will he be able to regain all that he has lost?