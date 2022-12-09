War of the Roses (2011)

Not Available

A daily drama about the crises in the life of a middle-aged couple. Lee Hae Joo is a dedicated homemaker who has already forgotten her dreams and self-value after years of marriage to her salaryman husband, Park Dae Sung. Everything, from his character, tastes, habits, and outlook on life clashes with hers, and she regrets not noticing this sooner. If Dae Sung’s apathetic attitude, laziness and general disinterest wasn’t unbearable enough, he is also having an affair with his co-worker, Bae Yoo Mi.