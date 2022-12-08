Warbirds of WWII

Not Available

During WWII, military aviation truly came of age. In six brief years, aircraft evolved from fragile wood and fabric biplanes to jet powered fighters capable of more than 500 miles an hour. Domination of the air during WWII was a critical element to ultimate victory. From the deadly dogfights during the Battle of Britain to the harrowing daylight raids over fortress Europe to the daring high-altitude bombing runs over Japan, this is the story of the men and machines that faced off every day in a life and death struggle. With insightful comments from the veterans who were there, this series is a fascinating look back at the unbelievable bravery and heroics of the airmen and their flying machines that, for this brief period in history, battled for world freedom.