Not Available

Takeshi Yamato was an undisciplined wrestler who didn't care how he won a match. After being kicked off the team, for being too violent, he goes to India looking for Daibadatta, a former wrestling champion who had become a hermit. He finds Daibadatta, who not only teaches him discipline, but gives him the magical power to transform into Rainbowman, Warrior of Love. Rainbowman battles the evil Mr. K's Shine Shine Dan (Die Die Army), a group of wealthy foreigners (mostly Chinese) seeking revenge against Japan for the second world war.