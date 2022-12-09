Not Available

On the offensive and ducking for cover, soldiers fight for our freedom while fighting for their lives. Dive face first into the most action-packed infantry battles in recent history, from the point-of-view of our soldiers. "Warrior POV" shows firsthand how these brave and unwavering soldiers pursue the enemy while dodging heavy fire. How will they survive when they do not know what dangers are lurking just over the next hill? How will they adapt when their plans are derailed by the unexpected? Using a combination of helmet cams, computer generated graphics, and pacing that mirrors the pulse of these firefights, Warrior POV brings viewers straight into the enemy’s gaze, armed and ready for action.