Not Available

It is AD61. The Romans rule Britain. Prasutagus, King of the Iceni, is dying. In his will, he bequeaths one half of his kingdom to his two daughters; the other half is to be ceded to the Roman Emperor, Nero. Prasutagus's widow, Queen Boudicca, invites the Roman Procurator, Catus Decianus, to attend his burial. Catus Decianus, however, has no intention of attending 'this flea-bitten king's funeral' - instead, he arrives when it is over. It is an ominous sign...